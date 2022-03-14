Assam BJP Exudes Confidence On Upcoming State Budget

Several ministers of the Assam assembly exuded confidence about the upcoming budget that is slated to be presented in the House on March 16.

The budget session of the Assam Assembly commenced today and will continue till April 1.

Assam Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pijush Hazarika, who arrived to attend the session today, said that the budget will “take Assam forward on the road of development and new steps will also be taken for the welfare of people."

BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria also arrived to attend the State Assembly Session.

"Assam has a total of 126 constituencies. The Budget will be for benefit of the people of Assam. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog have prepared the budget properly. We have faith and trust that the development of Assam will take place rapidly with the help of this budget," he said.

Also Read: Manipur: Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath

He added that the state’s economy is doing quite well despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state budget for 2022-23 will be presented by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on March 16.

A total of six bills are likely to be tabled during the budget session.

This period will have 11 working days. The department-related standing committees of the assembly will have their meetings during this period.

This will be the second budget session under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. Last year, the session was held in July.

Also Read: Kangaroo Rescued From Assam-West Bengal Border