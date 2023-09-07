Assam BJP Kisan Morcha Gets New President

In the wake of the death of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, the party's state president has made a host of personnel changes.
The Indrani Tahbildar incident brought to the fore a very dark side of operations going on in the Assam BJP unit as the ensuing investigation revealed the names of several party leaders involved in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.
Amid all that, Assam BJP President and Rangia MLA Bhabesh Kalita brought about a change of personnel. Utpal Borah, an MLA from the Gohpur constituency, was selected to take over the position of President at BJP Kisan Morcha Assam unit.
Moreover, two party members were also elevated to the rank of the party's state executive member. Those who were selected are Debajit Bora from Golaghat and Dhaneswar Talukdar from Dakhin Kamrup.
It may be noted that Indrani Tahbildar had committed suicide after intimate pictures of her with Anurag Chaliha got leaked.
Soon after an FIR was lodged in connection with the matter by her husband at Chandmari Police Station in Guwahati and subsequently the police launched an investigation.
During the course of the investigation, it came to the fore that several leaders were involved in offering jobs to aspirants in exchange for cash. Indrani Tahbildar herself was allegedly involved in the practice.
Several arrests were made in the wake of the incident with opposition parties targeting the ruling BJP over the issues that kept cropping up.