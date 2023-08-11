Assam BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Commits Suicide after Objectionable Photo Goes Viral

A BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary from Assam, Indrani Tahbildar allegedly committed suicide apparently after her objectionable photo with an invitee member of the BJP Kisan Morcha from Golaghat district goes viral on social media.
The invitee member of the BJP Kisan Morcha identified as Anurag Chaliha is currently at large.
According to initial information, the BJP Kisan Morcha Secretary allegedly committed suicide by taking a drug overdose. The incident was reported at around 5.30 pm today.
It is also suspected that the said BJP Kisan Morcha leader was in an extra-marital affair with Chaliha who was staying at her residence as a tenant.
Meanwhile, the incident of suicide has created a ruckus in the state BJP.
More details awaited.