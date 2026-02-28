Assam: BJP Launches Statewide Jan Ashirwad Yatra Ahead Of 2026 Assam Polls

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections on the horizon, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has rolled out a large-scale public outreach drive titled the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, signalling the start of its campaign mobilisation across the state.

According to sources, the first leg of the political tour commenced on February 28 and will run until March 9, covering multiple constituencies as the party seeks to consolidate its grassroots network and highlight its governance track record.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma formally flagged off the yatra from the historic Gupteshwar Devalay in Dhekiajuli, located in Sonitpur district. Party leaders described the choice of venue as symbolic, reflecting an attempt to blend cultural identity with political messaging.

Member of Parliament Pradan Baruah said the initiative aims to facilitate direct engagement between the Chief Minister Sarma and the electorate ahead of the crucial polls. According to him, senior party figures from both the national and state leadership will join different segments of the journey to interact with citizens at the constituency level.

Party representatives indicated that the yatra will serve as a platform to present a detailed account of development initiatives undertaken over the past decade, with particular focus on projects executed during Sarma’s tenure as Chief Minister. The outreach, they said, is intended to communicate achievements in infrastructure, welfare delivery and governance reforms directly to voters.

The launch event in Dhekiajuli witnessed a large turnout of party workers and supporters, who gathered in significant numbers to mark the beginning of the campaign. Enthusiasm among cadres was visible, with many expressing confidence about the party’s prospects in the upcoming electoral contest.

Political analysts see the Jan Ashirwad Yatra as a calculated strategy to energise the organisation at the booth level while shaping the narrative months before formal campaigning begins. By initiating a sustained state tour early, the BJP appears to be aiming at strengthening cadre morale and expanding voter outreach well ahead of its rivals.