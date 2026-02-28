Gaurav Gogoi Likely to Contest Assam Assembly Polls From Jorhat

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is likely to enter the fray in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from the Jorhat constituency, according to sources.

The development comes after the Congress Central Election Committee reportedly finalised candidates for around 40 seats during a meeting Friday. Sources indicated that the party’s first list of candidates will be released once the Election Commission announces the poll schedule.

Gogoi currently represents the prestigious Jorhat Lok Sabha seat in Parliament and also serves as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. In the 2023 general elections, he secured a decisive victory over BJP’s Topon Kumar Gogoi, winning by a margin of over 1.44 lakh votes.

At the national level, Gogoi gained prominence after moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in August 2023. His speech during the debate drew significant attention, particularly among young voters.

Known to be close to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi has served on several parliamentary committees, including the Standing Committee on Railways and consultative panels related to communications and information technology.

Meanwhile, Gogoi also has said he is open to an alliance with Raijor Dal for the 2026 Assembly elections, adding that talks between the two sides are still going on.

Speaking about the possible tie-up, Gogoi said discussions with some other parties are almost complete and only formal announcements are left. However, he made it clear that talks with Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal have not yet been finalised.

He said the party’s central leadership has been informed about the status of the discussions. During his recent visit to Delhi, the high command sought updates from the Assam unit regarding alliance plans. Gogoi added that guidance from the central leaders is expected soon.

Assam is set to hold Assembly elections in the first half of 2026, and political activity has already begun to pick up pace. Recently, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Guwahati along with other Election Commissioners to review preparations for the upcoming polls.