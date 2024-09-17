Assam: BJP Leader Arrested For Attempted Rape of Minor Girl

A BJP leader has been arrested following allegations of an attempted rape on a 13-year-old minor girl at Lailapur under Assam’s Cachar district.
The accused, Mayazul Ali Lashkar (55), reportedly tried to drag the minor into his shop, which is situated near her school, after she came in to buy a pen.
Sources indicate that Lashkar seized the opportunity when the girl was alone. However, she managed to escape by biting Lashkar’s arm and immediately reported the incident to a teacher at her school.
The teacher informed the girl's father, who subsequently filed a complaint with the local police.
Acting swiftly, the police arrested Lashkar based on the complaint.
It has been reported that Lashkar is an active BJP member in Dholai, Channigat GP region, and also holds the position of Secretary in the state Home Guard.