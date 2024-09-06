Rape in Ujjain: Man Assaults Woman After Alcohol, Video Goes Viral

Meanwhile, in Sakti district in Chhattisgarh, a woman with a mental illness was allegedly gang-raped by three of her relatives on Monday. According to police reports, the assault took place in an abandoned house after the accused, who were reportedly intoxicated, took the woman there. Following a police investigation, all three suspects were arrested. Villagers claim that the accused are the woman’s relatives and that two of them were involved in the illegal sale of country-made liquor in the village.