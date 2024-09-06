Rape in Ujjain: Man Assaults Woman After Alcohol, Video Goes Viral

A man identified as Lokesh allegedly raped a scrap collector after making her drink alcohol in the Agar Naka area, as reported by news agency on Thursday.
The incident, which took place on Wednesday, was brought to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media. Kotwali Area's City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Om Prakash Mishra stated that Lokesh had promised to marry the victim, made her consume liquor, and then raped her. Bystanders reportedly filmed the assault instead of intervening. Lokesh fled the scene but was later arrested after the woman filed a complaint once the effects of the alcohol had worn off.
In another instance in Gunateerthawadi village in Karnataka, a 19-year-old woman’s body was discovered with multiple injuries after she went missing days earlier. Police have registered a case of rape and murder in connection with the incident, which allegedly occurred on August 29. The woman was reportedly struck on the head with a stone, and her body was subsequently dumped in the bushes. Authorities have arrested three individuals, and they suspect that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death.
Meanwhile, in Sakti district in Chhattisgarh, a woman with a mental illness was allegedly gang-raped by three of her relatives on Monday. According to police reports, the assault took place in an abandoned house after the accused, who were reportedly intoxicated, took the woman there. Following a police investigation, all three suspects were arrested. Villagers claim that the accused are the woman’s relatives and that two of them were involved in the illegal sale of country-made liquor in the village.