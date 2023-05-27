Assam: BJP Leader Arrested For Fake Currency Smuggling

Assam police on Friday night arrested a BJP leader for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Nagaon.
The accused BJP leader, identified as Amir Hussain, was apprehended at Rupohihat last night during a raid. Sources said that Hussain had been involved in the trade of counterfeit money since a long time.
Earlier, the police had also recovered FICN printing machine along with fake notes from his residence.
Hussain was arrested by Rupohihat police late Friday night.
Currently, he is being questioned to unearth further linkages, police said.
Recently, in a bid to tackle the menace of fake gold and counterfeit currency, North Lakhimpur‘s Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra took a significant step by introducing a dedicated complaint helpline number.
The helpline, accessible at the designated input number 6000815799, aims to empower individuals to report incidents related to fraudulent activities and help identify those involved in such crimes.
Having just taken charge as the new SP of North Lakhimpur, Mishra addressed the concerns of fake currency and drugs and assured that he would operate in accordance with the directives of higher authorities and the law. His focus would be on maintaining public interest and upholding justice.
Mishra vowed to work relentlessly against all forms of anti-social and illegal activities, particularly targeting fake currency and fake gold.
Speaking to media persons after reaching Lakhimpur on Sunday evening, Anand Mishra said, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity for serving the people of Lakhimpur. Lots of work is to be done here. I will work as per law and with positivity. I also hope that everyone here will cooperate. I don’t think there is any kind of political pressure. I will not let any kind of anti-social and illegal activities destroy society. It is time for some action now.”