Assam: Digboi MLA Suren Phukan Shooed Away By Angry Locals; Know Why

Suren Phukan, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Digboi Assembly Constituency in Assam, was reportedly heckled and shooed away by locals during a visit on Friday.
Phukan had arrived at Betjan tea estate in Digboi to lay the foundation stone of an Anganwadi Centre in the area, however, angry locals allegedly shouted slogans against him and shooed him away.
Slogans of “go back, go back” can be heard amidst the crowd as Phukhan reluctantly walks away with his personal security.
According to sources, the locals protested against him as the legislator did not carry out any developmental work in the area. The residents alleged that Phukan did not perform his duty as an MLA of the region and hence, a large crowd gathered after he arrived and a protest ensued.
Suren Phukan is an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was elected in Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2016 from Digboi.