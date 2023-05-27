Assam: Digboi MLA Suren Phukan Shooed Away By Angry Locals; Know Why

According to sources, the locals protested against him as the legislator did not carry out any developmental work in the area. The residents alleged that Phukan did not perform his duty as an MLA of the region and hence, a large crowd gathered after he arrived and a protest ensued.

Suren Phukan is an MLA from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was elected in Assam Legislative Assembly election in 2016 from Digboi.