Assam: BJP Leader Attacked by Miscreants in Nalbari

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been allegedly attacked by miscreants in Nalbari district of Assam on Friday night.

The incident has occurred at Bornibari area. The BJP leader identified as Rina Talukdar has sustained serious injuries after she was attacked by sharp weapons by unknown miscreants.

Talukdar was attacked after two miscreants entered her house at night when no other family member was present.

Meanwhile, Taludkar has been admitted at a private hospital in Nalbari in a critical condition.

