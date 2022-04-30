PM Modi Asks Judiciary to Encourage Use of Local Languages in Courts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the confluence of objectives of the legislature and judiciary will help in preparing a roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial delivery system in the country. The Prime Minister also stated that the court should encourage the use of local languages.

Addressing the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, PM Modi said that while the judiciary is the custodian of the Constitution and the legislature has the mandate to represent the aspirations of the people. “I believe that this confluence of these two will prepare the roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial delivery system in the country,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to introduce local languages in the courts which will connect people to the judicial system.

"We need to encourage local languages in courts. This will not only increase the confidence of common citizens in the justice system but they will feel more connected to it," he said.

He said that the "75 years of India's independence have clarified the roles and responsibilities of the judiciary and executive".

"Wherever necessary, this relation between judiciary and executive has evolved to give direction to the country," the Prime Minister stated.

Further, PM Modi also stressed the need for a digital judicial system which can empower citizens.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were also present at the joint conference.

