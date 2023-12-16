Assam: BJP Leader Demands Money for Providing Grade III, IV Jobs; Detained

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has been detained in Assam's Lakhimpur district for allegedly demanding money from people to provide government jobs.
The accused has been identified as Samsul Hussain alias Raja, the Assam BJP Minority Morcha's state executive, reports said.
Hussain allegedly planned to extort lakhs of rupees to provide Assam Government's Grade III and IV jobs. An audio clip of the BJP leader where he was having a conversation with a job aspirant reportedly went viral. In the audio clip, he had demanded Rs 5 lakh for a job in the Grade II post and Rs 3 lakh for the Grade IV post.
Further, right after the audio clip went viral, Lakhimpur BJP MLA Manab Deka directed for an immediate police inquiry into the matter. In this regard, Samsul Hussain was detained by the Lakhimpur Police, sources said.