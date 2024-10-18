Assam BJP Leader Jayanta Bora Resigns, Likely to Join Congress

In a significant political shift, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayanta Bora has resigned from the party after being denied a ticket for the upcoming by-elections in the Behali legislative assembly constituency.
Bora, who previously contested the 2021 Assembly elections as an independent candidate, submitted his resignation letter to state BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita today. Following this development, speculation is rife regarding his potential switch to the Congress Party.
In his resignation letter, Bora stated, “After much reflection and deliberation, I have come to the conclusion that I must step away from my association with the party to explore other avenues where I believe I can make a more meaningful contribution aligned with my personal beliefs and goals.”
This move comes on the heels of a dramatic protest by BJP youth leaders in Biswanath, who had resorted to shaving their heads in a bid to draw the attention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The protestors, advocating for Bora’s candidacy, explained that their new look mirrored Bora’s distinctive hairstyle, further emphasizing their support for him.
The by-elections for the Behali Assembly seat were necessitated by the recent victory of incumbent MLA Ranjit Dutta in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress Party is expected to announce its candidate list for the by-polls across five constituencies within the next two days.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the date for the by-elections in Assam on November 13, paving the way for an interesting political landscape in the region.