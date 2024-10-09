Healthcare Services Unaffected By Mass Doctor Resignations In West Bengal

In a significant yet sombre demonstration of solidarity, senior doctors across West Bengal resigned in masses to support their junior counterparts amid ongoing protests following the tragic rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August. However, health officials assured the public that healthcare services remain uninterrupted during this crisis.
The state's health department reported that patient turnout at outpatient departments was low, primarily due to the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. Yet, both senior and junior doctors, along with resident medical officers (RMOs) and assistant professors, were present and actively performing their duties across various hospitals. Sunirmal Basu, a regular patient at the orthopaedic department in RG Kar Hospital, expressed relief, stating, "I was apprehensive whether the OPD would be functional or not, or whether the doctor would be present or not. But the doctor was there like any other normal day."
Another patient receiving oncology treatment also reported no disruption, affirming, "I had scheduled treatment today, which went well, and I had no problem." Despite this, senior doctors expressed concern over the long-term viability of services if the government fails to respond to their demands. Dr. Sandip Sarkar, an assistant professor at RG Kar Hospital, emphasized, "Till today, we have worked keeping in mind the patients and their sufferings. We want the government to come forth and do its duty."
A senior official from the state health department confirmed that no formal communication regarding the mass resignations had been received, stating, "There is no such norm to offer mass resignation. If people want to resign, they will have to follow a certain process." Nevertheless, the solidarity among doctors is palpable, with various medical professionals from other institutions following the lead of RG Kar’s faculty. Around 35 doctors from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital also submitted mass resignations in support of their protesting junior colleagues.
The mass resignation letters from North Bengal Medical College expressed profound dismay, stating, "While our students and juniors stand on the verge of disaster, we earnestly request the higher authorities to address their demands and ensure resolution of this crisis without any further delay." Dr. Sunit Hazra, an orthopaedic surgeon at RG Kar, clarified the intent behind these resignations, saying, "Our resignation is symbolic, aimed at prompting the government to engage in discussions. We do not want the patients to suffer. We are treating them and will continue to do so because it is our duty and we are morally obliged to do that."
In anticipation of the festivities, hospitals have organized duty rosters to ensure continuity in patient care, with backup plans in place for any absences. Dr. Hiralal Konar, joint convener of the joint platform of doctors in West Bengal, remarked, "This (tendering mass resignation) has become viral among doctors after seeing the state government unmoved even when a few young doctors are on fast-unto-death."
As the situation unfolds, patients continue to receive the care they need. Bikramjit Chattopadhyay, scheduled for a pacemaker battery replacement at SSKM Hospital, confirmed that his operation would proceed as planned on Thursday. While outpatient departments remain operational during most of the Durga Puja festivities, they will close only on 'Ashtami' (Friday).