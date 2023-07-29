Assam: BJP Leader Lachit Gogoi Expelled from Party’s Primary Membership
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lachit Gogoi has been expelled from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect.
Assam BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita ordered Gogoi’s immediate expulsion on Saturday.
Notably, Lachit Gogoi was earlier arrested by the Diphu Police from Charaideo district.
Gogoi, who was also the OBC Morcha's deputy president was arrested after one of his audio clips of a controversial telephonic conversation with All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) President Milan Buragohain went viral. After this audio clip went viral, a complaint was lodged at the Diphu Police Station by Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjib Saikia.
In the viral audio clip, Lachit Gogoi mentioned giving money to Buragohain of which Rs. 12.5 lakh was supposed to be given to SP Sanjib Saikia and Rs. 2 lakh to Golaghat SP Pushkin Jain.
Gogoi was then remanded in two-day police custody by a lower court.