Diphu Police Summons Bhabesh Kalita’s Personal Secy in Supari Syndicate Case
The personal secretary of Assam state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bhabesh Kalita, Jitu Das appeared at Diphu Police Station in Karbi Anglong on Wednesday after being summoned for his alleged involvement in the supari syndicate case.
Das was summoned by the police after BJP leader Lachit Gogoi, who was arrested earlier in connection with the case, confessed that the former was also involved in the supari syndicate, sources informed.
It has come to the fore that a top-rank police official will be questioning Das in the supari syndicate case.
It may be mentioned that a complaint was lodged at Diphu Police Station by Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjib Saikia after an audio clip of a telephonic conversation between All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) President Milan Buragohain and BJP Leader Lachit Gogoi on money laundering went viral alleging that they gave money to the top rank police official.
In the viral audio clip, Lachit Gogoi mentioned giving money to Buragohain of which Rs. 12.5 lakh was supposed to be given to SP Sanjib Saikia and Rs. 2 lakh to Golaghat SP Pushkin Jain.
Based on SP Saikia’s complaint, the Diphu Police arrested Lachit Gogoi from Kachumari area in Charaideo district last Saturday and was then remanded in two-day police custody by a lower court.
Later, names of several individuals popped up in the case including Jitu Das. The police summoned Das to appear at the police station, however, reports stated he did not appear and that his arrest was certain.
However, Das appeared before the police today while they were preparing to arrest him.
Meanwhile, police sources informed that the prime accused, Milan Buragohain, is currently in Malaysia and will be arrested when he will return to Assam.