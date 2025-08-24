Assam BJP Leader Shielded Amid Job Scam Allegations? Victims Question Police Role

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Moon Engtipi from Assam's Diphu has been accused of defrauding people under the pretext of providing jobs and work. The complaints claim that Engtipi collected crores of rupees from people of Karbi Anglong district and other parts of Assam.

Moon Engtipi is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation (AHSIDC) Limited. As per sources, the victims visited her residence on Saturday seeking the money they had given in exchange for promised jobs and work. Further, they refused to leave until their demands were met.

Representatives of local organisations, including the Karbi Gaonburha Santha and the Women Karbi Students' Association (WKSA), along with officials from the Karbi customary law system, were present during the confrontation between the people and Engtipi.

However, reports said that as the altercations escalated, the Diphu police arrived at Engtipi’s residence to intervene in the matter.

Following the incident, the police reportedly took her to Diphu police station. Both victims and associated organisations have expressed suspicions regarding the role of the police in handling the case.

Allegations have been raised that, instead of taking action against the alleged fraudulent activities by the BJP leader, authorities merely monitored the situation and tried to protect the accused. The organisations further claimed that the police kept Engtipi confined at the police station and did not produce her as demanded. This has further resulted in sharp warnings from the victims to launch a public agitation if justice is denied to them.

Notably, Moon Engtipi had reportedly faced a similar case nearly two years ago, after which she was sent to jail. Despite this, she was later appointed to the Board of Directors of AHSIDC. Local sources also claim that she has continued to receive protection from a senior BJP MLA.