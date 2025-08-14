Quarries Beyond Legal Limits, EC Lacking: Karbi Anglong Congress Calls for Probe

A team from the Karbi Anglong District Congress, led by District President Ratan Engti along with former MLAs Jagat Sing Engti and Hemsing Tisso, staged an inspection of three stone quarries in the Panimura-3 range today, alleging large-scale environmental destruction by RS Gandhi’s company.

The Congress team alleged that the quarries, operated under the name Singh Brothers by Delhi-based Animesh Kapoor and Lanka town resident Ranbir Singh Gandhi, are functioning without the mandatory environmental clearance (EC). During the inspection, tensions reportedly rose when quarry operators allegedly blocked the exit gate with dumpers, temporarily preventing the Congress team from leaving the site.

Alleged Overextraction and Environmental Damage

The company had permission to extract 3 lakh cubic meters of stone over seven years, granted in 2017. However, locals allege that over 80 lakh cubic meters have already been extracted, far exceeding the legal limit. Residents reported that operations, including blasting activities, are continuing despite Gauhati High Court orders to close quarries near Kaziranga National Park and directives from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Forest Department.

Land Ownership Disputes and Political Allegations

The 30-bigha quarry land originally belonged to Kanika Ronghangpi, who signed a contract with RS Gandhi in 2017 for annual payments of Rs 3 lakh. In 2021, Dasarat Tisso allegedly took over the land under a new agreement with the company. Chandan Bora, Kanika Ronghangpi’s husband, accused political interference in allowing illegal extraction to continue.

Ratan Engti publicly accused the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Chief Executive Tuliram Ronghang and Minister Pijush Hazarika of complicity, warning that the scale of quarrying poses a serious threat to Kaziranga’s wildlife and the region’s ecological balance.

Public Concerns Over Political Influence

Local residents have raised concerns about RS Gandhi’s political and familial influence, which they believe is shielding the company from accountability. The allegations follow previous Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on RS Gandhi’s household over alleged illegal coal and stone mining operations.

Formal Complaint Filed

In a formal complaint to government authorities, Chandan Bora detailed multiple violations, including:

Blasting without Environmental Clearance (EC): Blasting operations are being conducted 3 to 5 times daily, often after 7 PM, without a valid EC, since 23 May 2025. Unauthorized Blasting Operations: Blasting is carried out after sunset in direct violation of environmental norms. Illegal Excavation Depths: Excavation is being carried out to depths of 150–200 meters, exceeding legally permitted limits. Excessive Extraction Beyond Authorized Limits: While the company was allowed 3 lakh cubic meters over seven years (Panimura 1: 84,000 m³, Panimura 2: 70,000 m³, Panimura 3: 1,46,000 m³), site records indicate approximately 80 lakh cubic meters have already been extracted within just seven years and two months.

The complaint highlighted that these activities are causing significant loss to government revenue, environmental degradation, and safety hazards for nearby residents and workers. Bora urged authorities to initiate urgent investigations and take strict action against those responsible.

Implications for Kaziranga and the Region

The ongoing quarrying activities near Panimura have raised alarm among environmentalists and local communities. With blasting and large-scale extraction continuing unchecked, experts warn of irreversible damage to the ecological balance of Karbi Anglong and the wildlife corridors linked to Kaziranga National Park.

The controversy underscores growing concerns about the enforcement of environmental laws and the influence of powerful political figures in industrial operations across Assam.

