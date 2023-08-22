Assam BJP Leader Suspended for Violating Party Discipline

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of the Assam unit has been reportedly suspended following allegations of indulging in anti-party activities were leveled against him.
The suspended BJP leader has been identified as Somendra Nath Deka, the former Deputy Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). His suspension comes hours after he staged a dharna in Guwahati’s Mathgharia earlier on Tuesday afternoon.
Deka’s suspension order was issued by Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita. As per the order, Somendra Deka has been ‘suspended with immediate effect on the basis of serious allegations of indulging in anti-party activities and violating party discipline by deliberately showing dharna n public places against fervent leadership of the BJP’.
Earlier today, a huge dharna was led by Deka where party workers were seen shouting slogans against BJP leaders Rajen Gohain and Siddhartha Bhattacharya.