Assam BJP Leader Brutally Thrashes Youth, Subjects Him To Electric Shock

In a shocking case, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Assam was seen brutally thrashing a youth for allegedly siphoning off money. A video of the incident showed that the youth was on the ground and pleading for mercy as the accused leader repeatedly thrashed him.
According to initial reports, the incident took place at Derby Tea Estate in Dholai village in the Narsingpur tehsil in Assam's Cachar district. The BJP leader has been accused of inhuman torture including pricking the victim with pins and also subjecting him to electric shocks.
A complaint was filed against the accused BJP leader along with two of his aides at the police station.
A video of the incident showing the inhuman treatment meted out to the victim went viral on social media which enraged the locals causing tensions to flare in the region.
The victim was identified as a local youth of the Derby Tea Estate region aged 19 years. The youth worked at a grocery shop owned by the accused BJP leader where he was accused of siphoning off money, after which the accused took matters into his own hand.
The video which went viral showed the BJP leader thrashing the youth with a cane, after which he allegedly pricked the victim with pins and exposed him to electric shocks.
The BJP leader, who was identified as Manoj Sahu, allegedly forcefully made the victim drink alcohol. During the ordeal, the victim also sustained injuries to his lips, his mother accused.
After thrashing him to his heart's content, the BJP leader allegedly left him on the streets in a battered condition. After the family members came to know about the incident, they rushed and recovered the victim and took him to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where he is currently nursing his injuries.
Meanwhile, the mother of the victim filed a complaint of moral policing against BJP leader Manoj Sahu and two others and demanded that justice for her son.
Speaking to reporters, the mother said, "I am a small worker at the tea estate. I was not present at the time of the incident but later came to know about it. BJP leader Manoj Sahu repeatedly thrashed my son even after some people told him to rather complain to the police if my son had indeed stolen money from the shop. However, he continued to beat him, as if enjoying the plight of my son."
"I was told they hit him with a cane, pricked him with pins and also subjected him to electric shocks. Moreover, the BJP leader also forcefully made him drink alcohol during which my son injured his lips. We vote and elect them and after that they subject us to such inhuman treatment," said the visible distressed mother of the victim.