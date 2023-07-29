Viral Video Shows 3 NIT Silchar Hostel Cooks Brutally Thrashed By Students

A shocking incident has come to the fore from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar in Assam where a section of hostel boarders brutally assaulted three cooks for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from one of the students.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred on July 26 (Wednesday) at Hostel No 9 of NIT Silchar, but it came to light only after a video went viral on social media platforms.
One of the victims was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) after sustaining grave injuries in the incident.
As per sources, the mobile phone of a student, a boarder of Hostel No 4 of NIT Silchar had gone missing after which a section of rogue students rounded up Biki Ri, Mona Das, and Rajkumar Dhaushad, employed as cooks at the hostels and took them in a car to Hostel No 9.
At the hostel, the students brutally thrashed the trio for allegedly stealing the mobile phone. As seen in the video, the incident took place in presence of two security personnel, while the group of students repeatedly thrashed the three cooks with sticks, kicks and punches.
While all three were graveously injured and taken to SMCH, two of them, Biki Ri and Mona Das were released after primary medical care, and Rajkumar Dhaushad was kept for further treatment. He is currently undergoing treatment there.
As evident in the video, the security personnel just stood and watched as the rogue group of students took out their frustrations on the trio.
After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the people of the region expressed displeasure and demanded that strict action should be taken against everyone involved in the matter.