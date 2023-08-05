Golaghat Triple Murder: Prime Accused Remanded in Judicial Custody

The prime accused in the Golaghat triple murder case, Nazibur Rahman, has been remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.
Rahman was in police custody for the past 11 days, however, today he was remanded in judicial custody by a lower court in Golaghat, sources informed.
It may be mentioned that Nazibur Rahman was the person who brutally killed three members of a family at Hindi School Road in Golaghat on the afternoon of July 25. Nazibur surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity.
The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Ghosh (father-in-law of the accused), Junu Ghosh (mother-in-law of the accused) and Sanghamitra Ghosh (wife of the accused).