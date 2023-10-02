Assam BJP Makes Several New Appointments To State Unit | Deets Inside

Assam

All appointments will come into force with immediate effect, the letters mentioned.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Monday appointed district presidents for three districts of the state.

As per preliminary reports, Diganta Ghatowar was appointed as the district president of Assam's Biswanath district.

Meanwhile, Dipamoni Saikia was appointed as the new president of Sonitpur district, and Ujjal Kanti Roy was appointed as the president of Bongaigaon district.

Moreover, the party president in Assam, Bhabesh Kalita made several other appointments. Among them was the appointment of six state-level executive members.

They are Pankaj Bora, Batas Orang, Himani Adhikari, Rishiraj Hazarika, Mahesh Deuri and Dandiram Medhi.

Furthermore, Dulen Nayak was appointed as the president of BJP Assam unit's Tea Tribes Morcha.

