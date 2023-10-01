Assam: Nagaon AAP Leader Alleges Assault By BJP Workers

The situation took a turn for the worse after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Assam's Nagaon was allegedly assaulted by a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Sunday.
As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at Lakhinagar Chariali in the Nagaon town of Assam.
A youth leader of AAP from Nagaon, Rashid Kakoti Rose accused BJP workers of assaulting him. Taking to social media, Rose shared pictures showing himself injured and accused BJP of carrying out the attack on him.
According to the information received, Rashid Kakoti Rose was attacked for his alleged campaigning in support of AAP.
The allegations were leveled against one Mintu Hazarika and some of his supporters, who have affiliations to the saffron party's state unit.
Meanwhile, a complaint was filed at the Haibargaon town Police Station against the accused for assault.
Furthermore, the injured AAP campaigner, Rashid Kakoti was admitted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited. Following the incident, tensions started to flare in Nagaon town with several sections of people with political connections condemning the incident.