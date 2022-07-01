Assam: BJP MLA Visits Flood-Affected Areas of Naharkatia

As the flood situation in the state remains grim, Naharkatia BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi visited the flood-affected areas of the constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Friday.

Gogoi, who was accompanied by his wife visited the villages under Merbil and Amguri panchayat that have been inundated by the flood waters of the Burhi Dihing River. He interacted with the people of the areas and also distributed relief materials to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Taranga Gogoi also assured the people to build a new embankment and solve the erosion problems faced by the villagers of the area.

It may be mentioned that over 29 lakh people in 30 districts under 88 revenue circles across the state are still affected by flood waters.