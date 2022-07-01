Assam

Assam: BJP MLA Visits Flood-Affected Areas of Naharkatia

He interacted with the people of the areas and also distributed relief materials to the affected people.
Assam: BJP MLA Visits Flood-Affected Areas of Naharkatia
Taranga Gogoi visits flood-affected areas of Naharkatia in Assam
Pratidin Time

As the flood situation in the state remains grim, Naharkatia BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi visited the flood-affected areas of the constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Friday.

Gogoi, who was accompanied by his wife visited the villages under Merbil and Amguri panchayat that have been inundated by the flood waters of the Burhi Dihing River. He interacted with the people of the areas and also distributed relief materials to the affected people.

Meanwhile, Taranga Gogoi also assured the people to build a new embankment and solve the erosion problems faced by the villagers of the area.

It may be mentioned that over 29 lakh people in 30 districts under 88 revenue circles across the state are still affected by flood waters.

Taranga Gogoi visits flood-affected areas of Naharkatia in Assam
Taranga Gogoi visits flood-affected areas of Naharkatia in Assam
Also Read
Sudhir Chaudhary Steps Down as CEO of Zee News
BJP MLA
Naharkatia
Flood situation
constituency

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com