Sudhir Chaudhary Steps Down as CEO of Zee News

Editor-in-chief and CEO of Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary has resigned from his position announcing that he will be "moving on" from Zee Media.

In his resignation letter addressed to Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, Chaudhary said his decision was a "result of my internal deliberations" to "start my own enterprise". He also sought blessings from Chandra while parting ways with the company "with heavy heart".

His resignation letter read, "With heavy heart I have to say that 'Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending. But, Sir at the same time I would like to add that, I am seeking your blessings for parting ways from ZMCL."

In a statement, Zee Media said, “This is to formally inform that Sudhir Chaudhury, CEO Cluster 1 has resigned from his services at Zee Media Corporation Limited with immediate effect. Since Sudhir has the inclination to start his own venture, it is with a heavy heart that Zee Media has accepted it.”

A veteran of Indian TV journalism, Sudhir Chaudhary is leaving after working for a decade at Zee. However, it was his second stint at the company. He had joined Zee News during its initial years, but had left in 2003 to join Sahara Samay. He had also joined India TV for some time. In 2012 he returned to Zee News, where he was hosting his show Daily News & Analysis (DNA), one of the highest rated shows on Hindi news channels.