Assam BJP MP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Hinduism, Demands Apology

During the debate on the Motion Of Thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP, targeting its remarks during the Lok Sabha campaign, the NEET-UG controversy, and the Agniveer scheme. Gandhi criticized the Agniveer scheme, claiming that those serving for four years are not considered 'jawans' and do not receive pensions. "One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use-and-throw laborer," he alleged.