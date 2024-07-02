Assam BJP MP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrespecting Hinduism, Demands Apology

Reacting to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement in the Parliament on Monday, BJP MP Dilip Saikia accused the Congress leader of attacking Hindu culture and demanded an apology.
"The attack that was made on Hindu culture in Parliament, the way Hindu culture was disowned...Rahul Gandhi should apologise to all those who believe in Sanatana Dharma...Congress always questioned Lord Ram...we won't tolerate this..." said BJP MP Dilip Saikia.
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi's maiden speech in the Lok Sabha as Leader of Opposition generated significant political tension, with BJP leaders accusing him of spreading falsehoods, misleading the House, and labeling the entire Hindu community as violent.
In response, the Congress issued counter-allegations against the Modi government. The atmosphere in the Rajya Sabha was also heated, with BJP members repeatedly objecting to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of divisive speeches during the Lok Sabha campaign.
As the two Houses debated the motion of thanks on the President's address, PM Modi criticized Rahul Gandhi during his speech, stating, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter." Home Minister Amit Shah also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.
The BJP later held a press conference to denounce Gandhi's remarks, while the Congress held its own press conference to criticize the ruling party.
During the debate on the Motion Of Thanks on the President's Address, Rahul Gandhi launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP, targeting its remarks during the Lok Sabha campaign, the NEET-UG controversy, and the Agniveer scheme. Gandhi criticized the Agniveer scheme, claiming that those serving for four years are not considered 'jawans' and do not receive pensions. "One Agniveer lost his life in a landmine blast but is not called a 'martyr'... 'Agniveer' is a use-and-throw laborer," he alleged.
Gandhi also referenced the Hindu symbol 'Abhayamudra,' a gesture symbolizing fearlessness, reassurance, and safety, as the symbol of the Congress party.
"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said.