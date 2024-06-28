Rahul Gandhi Calls for Priority NEET Discussion as Lok Sabha Adjourns Amid Uproar

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate a "respectful" and comprehensive discussion in Parliament on the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Gandhi emphasized that the issue is critical for the nation's youth.
Addressing reporters in the Parliament complex, Gandhi highlighted the importance of bipartisan support in addressing concerns related to NEET. He expressed disappointment over the adjournment of the Lok Sabha session amidst uproar from the Opposition demanding an immediate discussion on NEET irregularities.
"The NEET issue is of utmost importance today, and Opposition parties unanimously agree that it should take precedence in discussions," Gandhi asserted.
Gandhi stressed the need for Parliament to convey a unified message to the youth regarding the government and Opposition's commitment to addressing student concerns. He urged PM Modi to initiate a constructive dialogue on the NEET issue, underscoring its significance for the country's youth.
The NEET-UG exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, saw participation from approximately 24 lakh candidates. Allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar and other irregularities followed the announcement of results on June 4.
The Ministry of Education subsequently canceled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) exams due to concerns about exam integrity.
The Opposition's persistent demand for a discussion on NEET highlights growing concerns over the fairness and transparency of the medical entrance exam, impacting millions of aspiring students across the country.