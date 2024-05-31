Assam BJP MP Slams Congress for Opposing PM Modi's Meditation In Kanyakumari

BJP MP from Assam, Pabitra Margherita, criticized the Congress party for its opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari.
"Only the Gandhi Vadra family knows what their agenda is. A citizen of India can go anywhere for meditation, and this has been India's culture for a long time. I consider it pathetic for the Congress party. When the Pran Pratishtha was held, Rahul Gandhi was roaming in sensitive areas. He opposed it. And now, when the Prime Minister, or any citizen goes for meditation or perform puja or yoga, what is wrong with it? Nobody can answer this question. Only Rahul Gandhi and his family know it. What is Congress doing?" Margherita remarked.
PM Modi is set to meditate from Friday until June 1 at the Dhyan Mandapam, the very site where Swami Vivekananda once meditated. It's worth noting that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi undertook a similar journey to the Kedarnath shrine before the final phase of polling and meditated in a cave.
The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that PM Modi's two-day meditation retreat in Kanyakumari would violate the '48-hour silence period' provision of the Model Code of Conduct, despite the conclusion of campaigning for the final phase of polling on Thursday.
Earlier, on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bhagavathy Amman Temple in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, following the conclusion of the Lok Sabha election campaign.