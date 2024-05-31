Assam BJP MP Slams Congress for Opposing PM Modi's Meditation In Kanyakumari

"Only the Gandhi Vadra family knows what their agenda is. A citizen of India can go anywhere for meditation, and this has been India's culture for a long time. I consider it pathetic for the Congress party. When the Pran Pratishtha was held, Rahul Gandhi was roaming in sensitive areas. He opposed it. And now, when the Prime Minister, or any citizen goes for meditation or perform puja or yoga, what is wrong with it? Nobody can answer this question. Only Rahul Gandhi and his family know it. What is Congress doing?" Margherita remarked.