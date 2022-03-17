Assam: BJP Names 3 Candidates for Rajya Sabha Polls

Speculations are high about BJP spokesperson Pabitra Margherita to get a ticket to contest at the upcoming Rajya Sabha (RS) polls.

According to sources, a list comprising the names of candidates to contest in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls has been sent to New Delhi.

The list includes names of three BJP members. They are namely Pulak Gohai, Subhash Dutta and Pabitra Margherita.

The names of the applicants have also been sent to the headquarters. The applicants are Raman Deka, Vijay Gupta and Shantanu Gogoi.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said that the party will announce its candidates on March 21.

Rajya Sabha Elections will be held on March 31 in Assam to fill up two seats that will fall vacant after the term of MPs Ranee Narah and Ripun Borah ends on April 2, 2022.

