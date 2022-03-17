Rajnath Singh Inaugurates FCS Complex at Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a seven-storey building constructed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru.

The building was constructed for Flight Control System (FCS) at the Aeronautical Development Establishment in a span of 45 days by the DRDO in Bengaluru.

The seven-storey building, with a plinth area of 1.3 lakh square feet, will will be used as the Research and Development (R&D) facility for the indigenous development of the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Rajnath Singh said, “It is the first of its kind unque in the world. It’s not less than a miracle. Earlier it used to take years to complete a project but I want to caongratulate you all for completing it in just 45 days.”

The country has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to develop a fifth-generation medium fighter jet with advanced stealth features to significantly bolster its air power capability.

The initial development cost of the project has been estimated at around Rs 15,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry has initiated the process of obtaining the approval for the design and prototype development of the AMCA from Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security.

