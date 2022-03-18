Assam: BJP Names Pabitra Margherita for One Rajya Sabha Seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Pabitra Margherita as its candidates for one of the Rajya Sabha seat of which the election will be held on March 31, 2022.

However, the saffron party is yet to choose its candidate for the second seat. The two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam will fall vacant after the term of MP Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora- both from Congress ends on April 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, the party nominated Dr. Sikandra Kumar for Rajya Sabha seat in Himanchal Pradesh, S. Phangnon Konyak in Nagaland and Dr. Manik Saha in Tripura.

