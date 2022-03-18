Assam: Car Falls Into Lake In Mankachar, 2 Jawans Missing

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans went missing after a mishap along the Indo-Bangladesh border at Jhaudanga near Mankachar in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar District on Friday.

The incident took place amid Holi celebrations across the nation. The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy car in which five jawans were travelling, lost control and fell into the lake.

The Gypsy turned as it fell into a lake leaving two jawans missing while the other three were able to swim towards safety. The two other jawans have not been found yet.