Assam BJP Ready For Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Sarma

Buoyed by the brilliant performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam is confident of ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday let slip that the Assam BJP unit is all but ready for the upcoming elections.
Speaking at a meeting organised at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati today, CM Sarma said that the party cannot afford to let their guard down and will have to work hard before 2024.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have to now immediately get back to work for the Lok Sabha elections. In the meantime, the Assam BJP is almost ready for campaigning."
The Lok Sabha general elections in 2024 is expected to be held around April - May. BJP's campaigning in Assam will be in full force by February, said the CM.
"By February, we will visit 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. We will sit in discussions with the booth committees in these 14 constituencies. We will also discuss with workers of Trinamool Congress," said CM Sarma.
Turning his attention to the recent success of the saffron party in four of the five states where assembly elections concluded recently, CM Sarma was of the opinion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face is enough to persuade voters in favour of the BJP.
He said, "People have voted for BJP just by looking at the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country is in good hands. There is peace and development going hand-in-hand."
It may be noted that counting of votes for the elections held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram was held on December 3 and 4.
BJP wrestled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh off the Congress, while retaining power in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Congress defeated the BRS in Telangana and will now form the government there. In Mizoram, BJP's ally MNF was defeated by ZPM.