Major Schism within AASU? Over 300 Members to Join BJP This Week

There seems to be a major schism within the All Assam Student Union (AASU) after more than 300 former student union members including former leader Dibya Jyoti Medhi reportedly confirmed its joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this week.
This comes after the recently concluded central annual conference of the AASU held in Assam’s Morigaon.
A delegation of AASU leaders and workers led by Dibya Jyoti Medhi met the chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma last night in Guwahati and affirmed their support for the saffron party.
Speaking to the media, former AASU leader Dibya Jyoti Medhi said, “The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is running a monarchy. There is no democracy in the unit. A section of the students' union remained as advisers, while, the genuine students are not being benefitted from AASU’s leadership. I think it's all about active politics to fulfill the aspirations of the people. At a certain age, one should quit AASU. Talks are on with the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Earlier, I worked under the leadership of AASU and now I will work according to the party leadership. We and the younger generation are drawn to the chief minister's development journey, and due to this, we are more influenced by the BJP.”
It is to be noted that Medhi and several other workers left AASU on November 21, 2023.
Earlier, AASU's core leadership had decided to suspend Medhi from membership of the student organisation.
Later, challenging the decision at the lower court, Medhi accused the central leadership of trampling the constitution of the students’ body.
Submitting a name of 55 people of AASU to the court, Medhi said, "Those at leadership positions of AASU do not even qualify. They hold these positions illegally as they are not students and have passed that age."
The Kamrup district and sessions court then ordered a stay on the suspension of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) leader Dibyajyoti Medhi.
Moreover, the court also stayed the disbanding of the Dimoria College AASU unit of the AASU, reports emerged.
The Dimoria College AASU unit had been disbanded by the organisation's central leadership in the wake of the scam surfacing for allegedly flouting organisational discipline by inviting the Governor during Rongali Bihu celebrations at the College.