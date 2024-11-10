Assam BJP Submits Memorandum to Nagaon DC Over Firing Incident in Samaguri

In a major development in Assam’s political landscape, cabinet minister Bimal Borah and BJP MLA Rupak Sarmah submitted a memorandum to the Nagaon District Commissioner (DC) Narendra Kumar Shah on Sunday.
This memorandum comes as a response to the incident of firing upon MLA Jitu Goswami’s vehicle amid a BJP rally in Nagaon's Samaguri on Saturday evening.
BJP State General Secretary Pulok Gohain and Nagaon District President Abhijit Nath were also present while submitting the memorandum.
Bimal Bora condemned the incident and reiterated that it was meant to jeopardize a democratic process. He also asserted that Congress wants to instil a sense of fear amongst the public across the Samaguri constituency because they are certain to lose in the upcoming by-elections.
Further, the BJP leaders urged the Nagaon DC to initiate appropriate action against the perpetrators.
It may be mentioned that, a firing incident on Saturday at Moriputhikhaity in Samaguri disrupted a BJP rally that was progressing from Magurmari to Latani. The march, attended by BJP supporters, including MLA Jitu Goswami and leader Suresh Borah, turned chaotic when unknown miscreants opened fire at Moriputhikhaity. Several people were reported injured in the incident, heightening tensions in the area.