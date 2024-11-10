Assam BJP Submits Memorandum to Nagaon DC Over Firing Incident in Samaguri

Further, the BJP leaders urged the Nagaon DC to initiate appropriate action against the perpetrators.

It may be mentioned that, a firing incident on Saturday at Moriputhikhaity in Samaguri disrupted a BJP rally that was progressing from Magurmari to Latani. The march, attended by BJP supporters, including MLA Jitu Goswami and leader Suresh Borah, turned chaotic when unknown miscreants opened fire at Moriputhikhaity. Several people were reported injured in the incident, heightening tensions in the area.