Tension Escalates in Assam's Samaguri After Firing Incident During BJP March

Barhampur constituency MLA Jitu Goswami commented on the incident, saying, "We were conducting a peaceful march from one BJP office at Moriputhikhaity to another when the chaos erupted. During the march, individuals from the residence of Ismail Hussain, a former Congress councillor, began pelting stones at our members, creating disorder. Subsequently, some of these individuals opened fire, targeting my car. My PSO protected me, and I was moved to a safe location. I have called on the police to arrest all those responsible. Several of my colleagues have sustained injuries, with one in critical condition who may need to be transferred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH)."