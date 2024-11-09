Tension Escalates in Assam's Samaguri After Firing Incident During BJP March

A firing incident on Saturday at Moriputhikhaity in Samaguri disrupted a BJP rally that was progressing from Magurmari to Latani. The march, attended by BJP supporters, including MLA Jitu Goswami and leader Suresh Borah, turned chaotic when unknown miscreants opened fire at Moriputhikhaity. Several people were reported injured in the incident, heightening tensions in the area.
Senior police officials promptly arrived at the scene to control the situation and launched an investigation into the matter. The firing incident has fueled political accusations and debate ahead of the upcoming polls.
Barhampur constituency MLA Jitu Goswami commented on the incident, saying, "We were conducting a peaceful march from one BJP office at Moriputhikhaity to another when the chaos erupted. During the march, individuals from the residence of Ismail Hussain, a former Congress councillor, began pelting stones at our members, creating disorder. Subsequently, some of these individuals opened fire, targeting my car. My PSO protected me, and I was moved to a safe location. I have called on the police to arrest all those responsible. Several of my colleagues have sustained injuries, with one in critical condition who may need to be transferred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH)."
On the other hand, Congress leader and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, reacting to the situation, said, “BJP is trying to create a chaotic environment ahead of polls in Samaguri. One Ismail Hussain, an Anchalik Panchayat member who has been injured in the firing, was accused of firing upon BJP members. Suresh Bora, Kasem, Rasidul—all criminals—came to Ismail Hussain’s residence and fired several rounds here. However, police later took Ismail into custody forcefully who is already injured. He has been taken to hospital. BJP leaders have accused him of firing before the Superintendent of Police in Nagaon."
Hussain further highlighted a broadcast made shortly before Ismail was taken to the hospital. “Prior to taking Ismail to hospital just before 18 minutes, a private satellite channel conducted a talk show and alleged that a person from Dhubri was brought to Moriputhikhaity for firing. Over 50 honest police officials have been transferred ahead of polls. Now police is taking BJP’s side. One senior journalist called me a few minutes back and asked my reaction on the incident. His phone call should be probed whether he is making any calls with the Chief Minister or not,” Hussain added.
The MP also noted that several cars were vandalized during the incident, and multiple youths from the minority community were detained by police. “CCTV cameras have the proof of who did what,” he said, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into the event.
The situation remains tense in Samaguri, with Nagaon police working to piece together the events and restore order ahead of the polls.