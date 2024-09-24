Assam BJP Suspends SC Morcha GS Ashim Das Over Links To Scam

The scam reportedly involved the misappropriation of crores of rupees under the guise of supplying various materials. According to Ashim's confessions, all funds were intended to be diverted for gaining election tickets for 2026 assembly polls.

Sources said that many members of the group are still absconding, including Noida's Amrit Jalali, Arjun Mehta, and Guwahati's Zakir Hussian.