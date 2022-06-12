Assam: BJP Wins All 26 Seats In KAAC Polls

The BJP has registered a landslide victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections by winning all the 26 seats.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress as well as Independent candidates failed to bag even a single seat in the council elections.
With this, the BJP has returned to power in the autonomous council, as the party had won the last elections too back in 2017.
The 26 constituencies are – Duar Amla, Amri, Chinthong, Socheng, Amri, Rongkhang, Bithung, Kopili, Hamren, Ameng, Hawraghat, Langpher, Phuloni, Langhin, Kokanthi, Mahamaya, Namati, Socheng Dhengta, Lumbajong, Dhansiri, Singhason, Borjan, Sarupathar, Bokajan, Deopani, Nilip, and Duar Bagori.
Thanking the people, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.”
“This unprecedented mandate has given us even a bigger responsibility to live up to people’s expectations. Under the guidance of Adarniya PM, Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji & Adarniya @BJP4India Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji, we'll work for overall growth & development of Karbi Anglong,” he said in another tweet.
BJP is evidently on a winning streak in Assam with its allies, the saffron alliance has registered seven electoral victories in a row, including two assembly elections, since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
However, it may be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put a strong fight against the ruling party in the KAAC elections like the recently concluded Guwahati munipical polls.
Voting for KAAC elections was held on June 8 that recorded a 79% voter turnout. Apart from BJP and Congress, other parties contesting the polls included newly formed All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and AAP.
While the BJP had contested in all 26 seats, Congress contested in 24 seats, AAP in 10, and CPI (ML) had contested in 15 seats.
On Wednesday, violence erupted at two polling stations in the Duar Amla council constituency in West Karbi Anglong district. The two polling booths were re-polled later on June 10.