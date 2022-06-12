Assam: BJP Wins All 26 Seats In KAAC Polls

The BJP has registered a landslide victory in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections by winning all the 26 seats.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress as well as Independent candidates failed to bag even a single seat in the council elections.

With this, the BJP has returned to power in the autonomous council, as the party had won the last elections too back in 2017.

The 26 constituencies are – Duar Amla, Amri, Chinthong, Socheng, Amri, Rongkhang, Bithung, Kopili, Hamren, Ameng, Hawraghat, Langpher, Phuloni, Langhin, Kokanthi, Mahamaya, Namati, Socheng Dhengta, Lumbajong, Dhansiri, Singhason, Borjan, Sarupathar, Bokajan, Deopani, Nilip, and Duar Bagori.

Thanking the people, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter, “We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.”

“This unprecedented mandate has given us even a bigger responsibility to live up to people’s expectations. Under the guidance of Adarniya PM, Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji & Adarniya @BJP4India Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji, we'll work for overall growth & development of Karbi Anglong,” he said in another tweet.