Former ABVP Leader Tied To Pole, Assaulted By Women In Assam

A former leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the youth wing of the BJP, was brutally thrashed by a group of women after being tied to a pole in Assam’s Bajali district.

The incident was reported from Pathsala town, the video of which went viral on social media.

According to reports, the former ABVP leader, identified as Rakesh Talukdar, was allegedly thrashed by the women after he raised questions on the alleged encroachment of Railway land by them.

It may be mentioned that Talukdar is also the former general secretary of Bajali College, now upgraded to Bhattadev University.

He was later rescued by locals of Pathsala.