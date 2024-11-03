Assam: BJP Worker Attacked, Congress Offices Vandalized in Samaguri

A BJP worker fell victim to a violent attack by unidentified assailants in Assam's Samaguri on Saturday night leaving him severely injured.
The incident occurred while the victim identified as Akbar Ali was riding his motorcycle home from the Kesakhaiti market in Samaguri when he was suddenly ambushed.
He was promptly rushed to Kawaimari Hospital but was later referred to Nagaon for advanced medical treatment due to the severity of his injuries.
In a separate incident, three Congress party offices were vandalized overnight in Nagaon's Samaguri.
The miscreants, allegedly numbering over a hundred and arriving in vehicles, stormed the offices located in Laokhowa Shanti Bazar, 4 No Bogamukh, and 6 No Bogamukh, causing extensive damage and destruction. Reports indicate that the attackers demolished the Congress offices, leaving a trail of chaos in their wake.
The incidents have sparked heightened tensions in the region, prompting local police and administrative officials to rush to the scene and initiate an investigation into the violent outbreaks.
The atmosphere remains charged as the community grapples with the fallout from these brutal acts, raising concerns about the escalating political violence in the area.