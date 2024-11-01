Assam: Violence Erupts Between Congress, BJP Workers in Samaguri, 2 Injured

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Samaguri, located in the Nagaon district, a violent clash erupted between Congress and BJP workers at Booth No. 135 in the Konwarigaon Panchayat on Friday.
The altercation resulted in injuries to two BJP workers, identified as Yasin Ali and Sahjahan Ali.
Local police from the Mowamari outpost swiftly responded to the scene, working to restore order and ensuring the injured were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
In a separate but related incident in Samaguri’s Kadamguri Village, tensions between the two political parties escalated, leading to the vandalism of vehicle windows and further intensifying the conflict.
This cycle of violence raises serious concerns about safety and the state of political discourse in the region.