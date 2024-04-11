Assam

Assam: BJP Worker Collapses, Dies During Election Campaign In Tinsukia

Identified as the vice president of the BJP minority morcha in the district, the individual was rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital but unfortunately passed away.
Assam: BJP Worker Collapses, Dies During Election Campaign In Tinsukia
Pratidin Bureau

In a tragic turn of events during an election campaign in Assam's Tinsukia district, a BJP worker collapsed while participating in festivities at the Manav Kalyan Bhawan.

Identified as the vice president of the BJP minority morcha in the district, the individual was rushed to Tinsukia Civil Hospital but unfortunately passed away.

The incident occurred during an election campaign meeting organized for BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was present at the venue. Tiwari, a renowned figure in Delhi politics, was actively campaigning for Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, contesting from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.

Prior to the unfortunate incident, Tiwari had led a spirited roadshow in Doomdooma and Tinsukia, rallying support for Sonowal.

The campaign further intensifies as Tiwari is scheduled to address a public rally at Jalan Nagar LP ME School Field, Dibrujan, Paltan Bazar in Dibrugarh, marking his commitment to the BJP's electoral efforts in Assam.

