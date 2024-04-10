Assam: Traffic Police Lance Naik Closed to Reserve After Assault on E-Rickshaw Driver

An incident involving an alleged assault by a Lance Naik of the Nagaon Traffic Police on an e-rickshaw driver has resulted in disciplinary action being taken against the officer.
In a video capturing the incident, the traffic police officer, identified as Jitumoni Hazarika, was seen slapping the e-rickshaw driver in the middle of the road in Nagaon town. The driver, seemingly pleading for leniency, was reportedly confronted by Hazarika for parking on the wrong side.
According to reports, the altercation ensued when the traffic police officer issued a challan to the driver for the traffic violation. Despite the driver's attempts to apologize, the situation escalated, culminating in the alleged assault.
In response to the incident, the Superintendent of Nagaon Police has initiated a departmental inquiry against Lance Naik Jitumoni Hazarika.