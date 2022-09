Tensions prevailed in Assam’s Biswanath district after a BJP worker was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants on Monday.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Jaanmoni Bora, was attacked and killed by unidentified miscreants at Shantipur village near Itakhola road in Sootea.

His body was recovered from a pond in the area, sources informed.

Following the incident, police and local administration reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

Further investigation is on.