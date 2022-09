An inmate lodged at a police station at Kaliabor in Assam’ Nagaon district has reportedly escaped from his cell on Monday morning.

Sources said that the inmate somehow managed to pry open the bars of his jail window and escaped through it.

The escaped prisoner has been identified as Sagar Ujir, a resident of Tinsukia district.

Sagar was arrested few days prior in a drugs related case.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab the escaped inmate.