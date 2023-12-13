Assam
Assam: BJP Yuva Morcha Member Killed In Bike Accident, Another Injured
The deceased has been identified as Roman Borkotoky, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and also a former Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member.
A youth lost his life while another was critically injured after a speeding truck crashed into two motorcycles at Jagiroad on the outskirts of Guwahati city on Tuesday night.
Sources informed that the both of them were on separate bikes when the speeding truck crashed into them, killing one of them on the spot, while leaving the other seriously injured.
The injured individual was rushed to a nearby hospital soon for medical attention.
The mishap was reported near Bhumuraguri village in Jagiroad.