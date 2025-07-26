Assam BJP's Former ST Morcha Chief Shibnath Brahma Resigns from Party

In a major political development, Shibnath Brahma, the former State President of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh, has formally resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Saturday, Brahma stated, “I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, with immediate effect.”

Expressing his gratitude, Brahma acknowledged the opportunities and experiences he gained during his tenure in the party. "I am deeply grateful to the party for the opportunity to work, serve, and grow over the years. It has been an enriching journey, and I carry forward the experiences with respect and gratitude," he wrote.

While Brahma did not mention the specific reasons behind his resignation, his parting words, “It is now time for me to move on”, indicate a possible shift in political direction.

Meanwhile, following his resignation from the BJP, Shibnath Brahma formally joined the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) today in the presence of party president Hagrama Mohilary during the 90th Central Executive Meeting of the BPF held at Barama in Baksa district.

