Silchar: Assam CM Launches Two Blood Donation Vehicles

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched two blood donation vehicles in Silchar Red Cross Hospital.

The chief minister launched the vehicles prior to his return to Guwahati from Silchar after the cabinet meeting that was held for the first time in Barak Valley on Tuesday.

Notably, the Indian Red Cross Society donated two ambulances to Silchar Red Cross Hospital to collect blood samples. One of the ambulances to be used in life savings and to collect blood from different areas has been launched by the chief minister today.