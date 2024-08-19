Boat Capsizes in Assam's Lakhimpur; 20 Injured Including Students

A boat accident in Assam’s Lakhimpur has left 20 passengers injured, including 15 students from local schools and colleges on Monday.
The incident, which occurred on the Subansiri River, involved 14 students from Ghunasuti Miri Jiory Girls High School and a student from Miri Jiory College.
The accident is believed to have been caused by negligence, and members of the TMPK (Takam Mising Porin Kebang) played a crucial role in rescuing the boat from further disaster. The injured students were immediately admitted to Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for treatment.
In addition to the physical injuries, the students lost their books and belongings in the incident, which were washed away in the river.